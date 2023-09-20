News you can trust since 1873
Daredevils across the north west tackle mud drenched assault course Born Survivor for Derian House

44 brave souls ran, crawled, and hauled themselves through a mud-drenched military assault course last weekend to raise money for Chorley children’s hospice Derian House.
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:53 BST

Many mud heroes endured Born Survivor to help raise £15,000 for the charity that cares for 400 babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across the north west.

From epic mud slides, energy-draining monkey bars, a fire pit jump, barbed wire army crawl and an enormous wall, the daredevils tackled 30 obstacles at the UK’s most authentic military course in the Ribble Valley last Saturday (September 16).

Take a look at some of the amazing pictures.

What mud!

What mud! Photo: UGC

Tackling their way over one of the many mud themed obstacle courses

Tackling their way over one of the many mud themed obstacle courses Photo: UGC

Crawling through mud and tunnels

Crawling through mud and tunnels Photo: UGC

Team Derian

Team Derian Photo: UGC

Tackling the monkey bars

Tackling the monkey bars Photo: UGC

Battling the military course in Derian House T-shirts

Battling the military course in Derian House T-shirts Photo: UGC

