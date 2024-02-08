Calling all Dalmatian dog owners - 'Dally Rally' hopes to welcome 101 Dalmatians to St Annes beach
Do you have a Dalmatian? This is where you can take your pet for the special annual 'Dally Rally' walk.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dalmatians and their owners are invited to join in with a special socialisation walkies on the Fylde coast.
It's a chance for pet owners to share their love for the breed, and raise money for animal charities - as part of a national walking event called the 'Dally Rally'. The walk will start at the North Beach car park in St Annes, at 11am on 25th February. It lasts until 3pm.
The charity event is held at various locations across the country. To find a Dally Rally near you visit the group.