‘Crufts of cats’ coming to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens

The purr-tiest pedigrees in Europe will be judged on the Blackpool stage - and there’s the paw-sibility that your feline friend could join them.

The ‘Crufts of cats’ comes to the Winter Gardens on October 19 and 20.

British shorthairs, Bengals, ragdolls Persians, hairless sphinxes, maine coons and even the rare lykoi - also known as the werewolf cat - will be judged by experts from the International Cat Association during the two-day extravaganza.

And local cat-lovers will have the chance to show off their own pets in the ‘best housecat’ competition.

The event is organised by LondonCats Worldwide, which holds shows all over the country.

Their Winter Gardens show will be its second ‘extravaganza’, with an estimated 200 cats competing from Britain, Germany, Belgium, and more.

LondonCats marketing manager Rebecca Owens said: “We have international judges who will talk to the crowds and present aspects of the breeds. TICA accept more breeds than any other, so you can see more unique breeds than you would usually see.

“People love it because there’s nothing similar out there. There’s a huge gap in the market for cat shows. It’s also a great family event, providing something a bit different.

“People are really excited about the Blackpool aspect as well, because typically these things happen down south, and though we’re a London company we wanted to bring it north.

“The cats all come out of their cages and the exhibitors are all friendly and happy to let people have a stroke, and it’s a really nice atmosphere.”

Weekend tickets cost £15, or £10 for concessions. Children and carers go free. Sign up your cat or book tickets at www.londoncats.org.uk/blackpool.