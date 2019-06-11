Crowds delight as TV's Antiques Roadshow comes to Lytham Hall

Thousands of people flocked to Lytham Hall as TV’s Antiques Roadshow made its Fylde debut.

Queues formed hours ahead of the gates opening on Tuesday as eager owners of potentially lucrative heirlooms brought a wide variety of items to be valued by the popular BBC show’s panel of experts.

First in the queue was Diana Hayes, from St Annes, who had brought along two China vases.

She arrived at the Hall at 6.15am and said: “I couldn’t miss this chance. I am a big fan of the show and I was thrilled when I heard it was coming to Lytham. I have had these items for years and am keen to hear what the experts think.”

James Rowlands from Blackpool, a member of the resort’s Preservation Society, was clad for the occasion in a striking red period jacket and top hat, with a bicycle along for the ride.

He had taken along his grandfather Charles’ war medals and said: “It’s brilliant that the show is being filmed so close to home and it is the perfrect opportunity to ask the experts what they think.”

Long-serving expert Eric Knowles was back at the Hall just a few months after featuring in a one-man show there - and spoke of his fond childhood memories of visiting the Fylde coast from his home in Nelson.

“Coming to this area always brings back great memories of family days out at the seaside,” he said.

“The Hall is a marvellous backdrop for the show and I am delighted we are filming here.

“My first love is architecture and this really is a very special building.”

Two editions of the Sunday evening show were being recorded at the Hall and they are set to be shown later in the year.