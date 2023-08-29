The 58-year-old dancer and judge stars as Miss Hannigan in Annie, which, after a smash hit run in the West End, is now touring across the UK and coming to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this week.

The first show is on Wednesday, August 31 – with Blackpool actress Jodie Prenger starring as Miss Hannigan – then Craig takes over the role for the following five shows across Thursday, Friday and Saturday (September 1-3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of Craig’s performances in the seaside town, the Gazette caught up with the star to talk all things Annie and all things Blackpool.

Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan in Annie

We all know the story and the character so what’s different this time around?

Craig answered: “Well the fact that I'm a man playing a woman starts the ball rolling, but I'm playing her more as a vamp than the majority of Hannigans which separates it a bit – with tawdry faded glamour, someone that is past their sell by date but still thinks that they’re beautiful and can still get a man to get her out of her loveless life and the depression of the 1930s. She just becomes desperate and a bit of an alcoholic because of it and the beauty of playing her is that she's either drunk or hungover in every single scene, which is so much fun to do.”

Will we like his character?

Craig admits that this is unikely with Miss Hannigan being one of the show’s three villians, alongside her brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily, but that only makes it more enjoyable as an actor.

More shots of Craig in Annie.

The Australian-born star explained: “They're like a triumvirate of villains that plot together essentially to gain money and then get rid of Annie afterwards so it's quite a dark tale, and that's what I find attractive about it because trying to work out why villains do what they do makes it a little bit more interesting rather than just [playing a] love interest.”

Does Craig relate to Miss Hannigan?

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he sees any similarities between himself, as a ‘harsh’ judge, with Miss Hannigan, the harsh orphanage head, Craig was quick to say no.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He elaborated: “This woman is looking for love and can't achieve it, and she's living a terrible life living off the state and having to look after loads and loads of children, running a sweatshop at the orphanage. So it's a completely different scenario, she's not judging anyone, she's just sadly not able to get what she wants. Whereas the [label ‘harsh’] judge, that comes from me being a professional, and judging with my judges hat on when people don't like hearing the truth, and I think it's really important to be honest as a judge, so they can fix themselves for the following week.”

Zoe Akinyosade as Annie(far right girl) and company.

Does Craig particularly like doing drag?

Craig responded: “It's like wearing a mask, you can completely be someone else, and that's the same even if I'm playing a man, you're still putting a mask on. I don't see any difference between any of that, it's all costuming and acting.”

Craig has played a female character in numerous pantomimes in his time but says it is different this time around because whilst panto allows him to break the fourth wall – often making judging references too to demonstrate his real character further – in Annie, he has to play Miss Hannigan “for real.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admitting it is his most serious role to date, Craig elaborated: “I have to convince the audience that she is a real character. Yes, it's a shock to them when they first see me, but then they start believing the character as the show goes on and they forget that it's me on stage, which is totally what we want.

L to R: Craig as Miss Hannigan, Paul French as Rooster and Billie-Kay as Lily

“It's just a whole other genre and a different challenge entirely, because I think it's far harder to play yourself. To play Craig Revel Horwood is really, really difficult because that's who I am, so it's much easier to hide behind a character – Dame Judi Dench will tell you that.”

Why is coming to Blackpool exciting?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig answered: “Well, because it’s the home of ballroom! I ran a campaign to get Strictly back to Blackpool and that happened, so that was good. I mean, it's expensive and that's why they really couldn't afford to put it on at the time, but we rallied the troops and we succeeded, which is really nice, and the ballroom now is just so lovely.

“But Blackpool is a fun place. It also has fond memories of when I first moved to this country, and I got Cats. My first appearance in Cats was in Blackpool and I remember staying there, and having to put 50p in an electrical box for electricity, I'd never heard of that before, that didn't exist in Australia, so for me, it was quite unique. I just have fond memories of Blackpool, and going back there was always a reminder of when I first did Cats at the Winter Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also went to a wedding in Blackpool, which I really loved - it was on the tram, it was so cool. They got married at the tram stop and then we hopped on the tram for the reception, which culminated in fish and chips - it was fantastic!”

Will Craig’s time in Blackpool for Annie be different to the Strictly appearances?

Craig’s initial answer was weather focused – hoping to see a sunnier town this week than the one he usually visits during Winter!

Other than that, Craig commented: “I’m hoping it’s still the same! I know they did the promenade a few years back and it looks fantastic, and there's new hotels springing up all the time which generates more income hopefully for the town, because there's a lot to maintain there isn't there, with the sea and the painting of all the buildings and everything else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another new addition to Blackpool since Craig’s first ever visit is his very own wax figure in Madame Tussauds, however he told the Gazette he is unlikely to pay it a visit this time around, having recently been there to film a Keith Lemon show.

What did Craig think of Blackpool star Jodie Prenger?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig replied: “I've seen her do it and she's fantastic… She’s brilliant and so much fun!”

Finally, why should people book a ticket who haven’t yet?