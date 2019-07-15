Court order to remove travellers from Fylde site withdrawn

An application by Fylde Council for a court order to remove travellers encamped on one of their car parks has been withdrawn.

The group had been staying on the Fairhaven Road car park at St Annes and were due to be the subject of the application by Fylde Council before Blackpool Magistrates on Monday.

However, the council withdrew the action after the travellers left the park under their own volition.

The seafront car park is the latest of several sites used by the travellers in the Lytham St Annes area in recent weeks.

The presence of a group of travellers at AKS School playing fields earlier this month caused it to be closed to pupils for a day.