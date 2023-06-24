Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on Lytham Green for the hugely popular event which takes place on from Wednesday 28 Jun to Sunday July 2.

The big event, organised by Cuffe & Taylor, has gone from strength to strength since being launched back in 2009.

Who is playing this year?

Sting is among the headliners for Lytham Festival 2023

Wednesday June 28. Jazz-infused funksters Jamiroquai are headliners, supported by Jake Shears (of Scissor Sisters fame), New York rap rock band Fun Lovin’ Criminals and English rock band Stone Foundation.

Thursday June 29. Multi-platinum selling singer songwriter George Ezra headlines, having first appearing at the festival in 2018. Also on the bill British singer songwriter Cat Burns, London-based indie rockers The Big Moon and American rock band Kingfishr.

Friday June 30 Acclaimed singer-songwriting legend Sting headlines and will be joined by special guest, US rock band Blondie. Also on the bill are Leeds’ indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs, up-and-coming Australian trio Germein and English singer-songwriter Joe Sumer.

Saturday July 01 American soul and R&B legend Lionel Richie headlines, while much-loved songstresses Gabrielle and Kim Wilde appear, along with soul man Kevin Davy-White.

Jamiroquai featuring Jay Kay (pictured) will headline Lytham Festival 2023

Sunday July 02 will see the festival’s biggest rock night ever with a double headliner set from Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard. They are supported by British indie rock band Vivas.

Parking

Lytham Festival car parking is located directly next to the festival on Lytham Green.

Five day parking passes are also available.

Mötley Crüe are headed to the Lytham Festival

Cars are not permitted to stay overnight and motorhomes are not permitted.

How can I get there by bus?

Service 11 and Service 17 run from Blackpool to Lytham, via St Annes, throughout the day and every 30 minutes in the evening.

There will be more frequent buses which will run later during the festival.

Gabrielle is heading to Lytham Festival 2023

Blackpool Transport will be running buses from Lytham until midnight each night the festival is on.

There will also be a Lytham Festival Event bus ticket for those getting to and from the festival by bus.

Where is the nearest train station to Lytham Festival?

Lytham Train Station is located in the centre of the town off Station Square and is a five minute walk from the festival site.