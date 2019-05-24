Could you give friendly feline Eddie a new home?

Eddie is a friendly and charming chap who came into the centre via an inspector after being found as a stray in poor condition.

He is struggling to adapt to cattery life so the RSPCA are eager to find him a home as soon as possible.

Eddie is always keen to interact and he loves his carers to lavish him with attention and fuss especially if there is an offer of a comfy and warm lap to sit on for extra cuddles.

An RSPCA spokesman said : “We imagine he will desperately want to go back outside to explore his neighbourhood once he is settled into his forever home but he must be kept inside for at least six weeks therefore a home away from a busy main road is vital and a cat flap would be ideal so he can come and go as he pleases.Eddie is neutered, fully vaccinated, flea’d, wormed and microchipped.

His adoption fee is £75.