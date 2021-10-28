Coronation Street actress Harriet Bibby, who plays Summer Spellman in the ITV soap, helps local drama school with fundraising

Harriet’s character in the long-running ITV soap was recently diagnosed with type one diabetes, with the resort actress, who went to the local school, in Wareham Road, Bispham, nominated in the Best Newcomer category at the Inside Soap Magazine Awards.

Harriet said: “Working on Summer’s story has helped me understand how life changing this condition is.”

Scream Theatre School has been fundraising through charity fun days held during classes, as well as setting up an online Just Giving page for external donations, which will take its final donations on Sunday, November 14, when World Diabetes Day is marked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harriet is also known for her role as Kaden’s Mum in hit Sky drama comedy Brassic, and as Clara Bindon in Doctors.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.