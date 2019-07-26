Controversial new McDonald's plans spark strong debates between residents

Cleveleys residents have displayed mixed feelings towards the plans for a new McDonald’s on the current site of Morrisons car park.

Wyre Council had initially refused the plans, but after an appeal from McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd and Morrisons Supermarkets the decision was overturned last week.

The original plans received objections from some locals who were concerned about potential bad smells, light and sound pollution, and traffic issues.

Sharon King said: “Obviously the inspector didn’t visit the site on a bank holiday Monday when the car park was gridlocked. I was sat there for 45 minutes just to get out of the car park. Will be even worse now.”

Adam Barr said: “It’s the final nail in the coffin for Morrisons”.

Despite the dismissal of the original application, there were some residents who welcomed the news the restaurant plans were to go ahead.

Sandra Sutton said: “how great for locals, more choice, closer location and jobs created.”

Another local person was also pleased with the news, and stated that it will save time driving to the new site rather than to Fleetwood, the nearest McDonald’s site currently.

Inspector Katie McDonald said: "The site is close to nearby residential dwellings, and perhaps closer than other similar style restaurants in the area. However, the technical evidence presented satisfies me that the effect would not give rise to unacceptable adverse impacts upon living conditions."