Concern grows for Preston teen missing from home

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from home in Preston.

Mary-Kate Morrison was last seen in person in Blackpool on Friday at around 2pm. She was later seen on CCTV at Sheffield train station at around 4.45pm yesterday.

Officers believe she is still in the Sheffield or Barnsley areas and may be using public transport.

Mary-Kate is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with very long, mid-brown hair in an ombre style, which is often tied back in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white trainers and a light coat.

PC Claire van Deurs Goss, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are extremely worried about Mary-Kate and are asking anybody who has seen her, or knows where she may be, to contact us as soon as possible.

"We would also urge Mary-Kate herself, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch to let us know she is safe."

Anybody with information is asked to contact us as soon as possible on 101, quoting log number 27 of April 27th.