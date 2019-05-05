Concern for missing Michael Haywood in Blackpool

Police in Blackpool are becoming increasing concerned for a missing man

Michael Haywwod, 44 is missing from the Bolton area but was last seen in the resort on Saturday April 27.

The last know sighting of Michael was in Blackpool town centre, although he doesn’t have any connections to the Blackpool area.

Michael is described as a white male, approx. 5”10, medium build, Wears Glasses, Facial Hair and has Dark Brown/Greying hair.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket with black sleeves, dark blue jeans, dark trainers, and a black and white cap.

"If anyone has seen or heard from Michael, or if Michael is reading this appeal, please contact the police on 101 and quote reference number LC-20190428-0433."