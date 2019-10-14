Competition-winning schoolgirl on path to Navy success thanks to support from sea cadets

A teenager from Bispham has won a national sea cadets first aid competition, setting her on the right path to become a Navy medic.

Amelia Morris, 14, a pupil at Montgomery High School, attends Blackpool sea cadets twice a week.

For the last four years, she has been taking part in teamwork and personal skills activities, in order to help her achieve her dream of becoming a medic in the Navy.

Last weekend, her skills secured first place in a national sea cadet first aid competition, beating rivals from other sea cadets units around the North West.

Amelia's mum Sarah said she owes everything to Blackpool sea cadets, for teaching her daughter to be a responsible and caring young adult.

Sarah said: "Amelia sets such a great example to all other kids her age.

"Blackpool sea cadets have been amazing with her, she has learned so many different skills for life and they will definitely help her achieve her goals to become a medic.

"I know she will never get herself into trouble because they have really helped to teach her how to be independent and responsible- the cadets don't get nearly enough credit for the great work they do."

Blackpool sea cadets organise camps away from home to foster independence amongst the youngsters, and the skills Amelia has learned enabled her to remain calm in an otherwise scary situation during the summer when her Grandma collapsed.

Sarah said: "My mother collapsed, fell on her ankle ad blacked out, and anybody would panic in that situation but Amelia remained calm and called an ambulance, she knew exactly what to say."

The sea cadets are a charitable organisation, and are not credited enough for the support they provide to the community and the hard work they put into volunteering with young people in the area, Sarah added.

Kay Jackson, chief petty officer and commanding officer at Blackpool sea cadets, claimed Amelia was a "brilliant child."

She said: "Our aim at sea cadets is to develop children into respectable adults.

"The Navy subsidise the courses we do, but everything else has to be paid for by fundraising or applying for grants.

"Amelia has recently started created lesson plans and teaching younger cadets too, she will try her hand at anything and we are all very proud of her."

Blackpool sea cadets are based at Devonshire Road, Blackpool.

For more information about joining or assisting with funding, call 01253 500499.