Comic Con World 2019: Can you spot yourself? The 20 best pictures as thousands flock to biggest Blackpool Comic Con yet

A move to the Winter Gardens after last year's debut for the event at the Pleasure Beach proved a rousing success and organiser Nigel Moran were delighted with the turnout. Actors from film and TV, including Star Wars and Doctor Who, also featured at the event along with a wide range of superheroes in costume, while all kinds of memorabilia was available to browse. Here are some of the best pictures from the event.

Cartoonist Nigel Parkinson at Comic Con World jpimedia Buy a Photo

Characters galore featured through the weekend jpimedia Buy a Photo

Fun and games at Comic Con World jpimedia Buy a Photo

The event featured a wealth of memorabilia jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more