Comic Con World 2019: Can you spot yourself? The 20 best pictures as thousands flock to biggest Blackpool Comic Con yet
Around 2,000 comic and film fans of all ages revelled in fun and games galore at Blackpool's second annual Comic Con World weekend.
A move to the Winter Gardens after last year's debut for the event at the Pleasure Beach proved a rousing success and organiser Nigel Moran were delighted with the turnout. Actors from film and TV, including Star Wars and Doctor Who, also featured at the event along with a wide range of superheroes in costume, while all kinds of memorabilia was available to browse. Here are some of the best pictures from the event.