Colour Splash brightens up the beach in Blackpool

More than 1,000 people have braved the beach to take part in the Blackpool Colour Splash, raising money for Trinity Hospice.

The event at Starr Gate saw participants racing through seven colour stations, along the 3km route.

People were covered in multi-coloured powdered paint from head to toe, creating a sea of rainbow runners.

In its fifth year, the Colour Splash event is expected to raise around £30,000 for Trinity Hospice.

Head of fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: “It was brilliant to see all the participants enjoying themselves and making the most of the

event, as well as getting coated in the paint, making for fantastic photo opportunities.

“We’re incredibly proud of all our runners for the amount they’ve raised – and sponsorship money is still coming in thick and fast. This means that we can continue to provide

outstanding palliative care, reaching everyone who needs us, whether that’s in our hospice or within the Fylde coast communities.

“A huge thank you to everyone who took part in the event, those people who have sponsored them to raise as much as they can for local hospice care and a big thanks to all of

our amazing Colour Splash station sponsors for their help on the day.”