Cleveleys woman on a mission to spread cheer to lonely elderly residents this Christmas

A woman from Cleveleys is making this Christmas a special one for the elderly on their own, by sending gift boxes and handwritten cards in a bid to combat loneliness.

Hayley Kight, 26, of Ward Avenue Cleveleys, said it "broke her heart" to think of so many elderly people sat at home alone with no company over the festive period.

So she decided she would send gift boxes to anybody facing a lonely Christmas, with gifts and a handwritten card inside.

The boxes will also contain Hayley's address, so if any of the recipients want to talk afterwards they would be able to.

Hayley said: "I personally don’t know of any elderly people around my area that are lonely at home, so that’s why I decided to make a post on Facebook so see if anyone else did.

"Christmas is about everyone celebrating with family and friends, and it breaks my heart knowing that there are so many elderly people who will be sat at home alone with no company."

Hayley works as a care assistant at Alexandra Court care home in Thornton, and said she knew of a couple of the residents she looks after who have very few visits or contact from relatives.

She decided to make sure as many elderly people as possible would at least receive a gift and a heartfelt card in the absence of family or friends on Christmas Day.

She said: "If I have any spare gift boxes left at the end then I’ll be dropping them off to a dementia unit, and asking the staff to give them to residents who don’t have regular contact with family or friends.

"I thought a small gesture from me would hopefully make their Christmas day a little better."