The Victoria Hotel in Cleveleys has pulled its last pint after almost 100 years as the town’s most prominent pub.

Known by regulars as ‘The Vic’, the sizeable pub - on the corner of Victoria Road West and North Drive - called its final last orders on Tuesday August 1.

Its closure will sadden many of those for whom this 1930s pub, with its faux ceiling beams and quasi Baronial-style design, holds fond memories or for whom it was still a regular watering hole.

Strict rules

Owned and run by the Yorkshire-based Samuel Smiths brewery, it had been struggling to attract customers after changes and restrictions were controversially introduced by the brewery in 2019.

That year the boss of Sam Smiths, traditionalist Humphrey Smith, announced its pubs would be introducing a ban on mobile phones, TV, music and swearing to boost 'social conversation person to person'.

Noted musician Tony Williams, who was also the former leader of the Conservative group on Blackpool Council, spent many years performing in pubs across Cleveleys, including the Vic, as both a guitarist and bass player.

Tony Williams (left) performing with the band Treacle at the Victoria pub in Cleveleys in the 1960s

He was saddened by its closure but felt the strict rules played a key role in its demise.

Tony said: “It meant there was no TV, no mobile phones, no background music, no laptops, no standing at the bar, no live entertainment ,no dogs and putting the price of a pint up by £1.

"It was not exactly a 'fun' pub!”

“Back in the 1960's the 'Vic' was the place to be with live resident bands on two floors and the occasional drag act!”

The band Treacle performing at the Victoria pub, Cleveleys, in the 1960s

One of the most popular bands at the time was 'Treacle' who had a long residency playing six evenings a week in the main bar.

One of the most recognizable faces in Treacle was none other than Tony himself, who in later years formed Stealers Wheel with Gerry Rafferty and then went on to join Jethro Tull.

Tony remembers his days playing at the Vic and has fond memories including a certain draughty spot.

We had great nights at the Vic

He said: “We had some great nights in the 'Vic' and there was always a good crowd.

"One thing that I never forgot was the 'bullet hole' in the leaded windows of the gents - well, it looked like a bullet hole.

"If you were unlucky to get the wrong spot in the loo the winter, cold air used to blast right in your face.

“It was freezing and if it was raining you could get soaked.

"I went in for a pint a couple of years ago and I was amazed to find the bullet hole was still there almost 50 years later!”

"It saddens me to see any pub closing especially one that has so many musical memories.

"I just hope that a real traditional brewery might take it over and restore it to its former glory and not another gimmicky ‘Pint and Pizza’ place.