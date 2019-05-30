Cleveleys flat fire: 1 casualty at Coronation Road confirmed after fire and ambulance crews rush to the scene

Have your say

One casualty has been confirmed after firefighters and paramedics attended the scene of a flat fire on Coronation Road.



North West Ambulance Service confirmed that one person was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

They present condition is not yet known.

Emergency services initially received a call at around 9:45am concerning a fire in a ground floor flat on Coronation Road.

Two fire engines, from Blackpool and Fleetwood attended the scene in Cleveleys for over an hour.

Coronation Road in Cleveleys

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said that four fire fighters using breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

They do not currently believe the origin of the fire was suspicious.