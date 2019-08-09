Clayton Yeo and Sarah Yardley's Beeston Manor wedding was everything they dreamed of

It was a blooming affair when florist Sarah Yardley and Clayton Yeo married at Beeston Manor.



Sarah, who is proprietor of Willow’s Florist in Cleveleys, actually had to close her shop for a week such was the enormity of preparing the flowers for her own wedding day.

Romance blossomed when the Cleveleys couple first met at a Halloween party and Clayton proposed during a Christmas holiday to Tenerife.

They flew out on Christmas Eve and he proposed on Boxing Day.

Sarah said: “We packed all of our Christmas cards from family and friends so we could open them on Christmas Day and have them up in our hotel room.

“We landed, got to our lovely hotel room and when we began to unpack, we realised our suitcases had been broken into!

“All of our cards (with Euros in) were stolen.

“Clayton said he could feel the ring box but was adamant it had gone, he ran to the bathroom with a bundle of clothes, ring box amongst it, and it was still in there!

“Obviously I was completely unaware!”

There were lots of surprises on the day including Clayton arriving by helicopter along with his best man and brother Nicholas.

Sarah, a florist, said: “It was touch and go due to the weather but it brightened up luckily. We had a bit of rain in the morning but we were told that it was a lucky sign!

“There was a surprise dance from Clayton and his groomsmen in the evening. They had been secretly meeting up and having lessons, it was hilarious.

“Alex Birtwell was great, he had the bridesmaids and myself up singing the Spice Girls and the groomsmen and Clayton were up singing along to Five, it got everybody into the party spirit.”

After the wedding breakfast, the wedding party enjoyed a sing along to one of the couple’s favourite songs, Neil Diamond -

Sweet Caroline, instigated by Alex.

“Guests were literally stood on their chairs,” said Sarah, “we wanted a wedding people would remember.”

Clayton’s speech featured a surprise rap to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air but he changed the words to make it about them. It was just a minute long, before making a more traditional groom’s speech.

Clayton, 30, an operations and maintenance supervisor at a recycling facility, said: “Sarah and the flowers were absolutely breath taking and I couldn’t have wished for a better day.

“I had a number of surprises for everybody on

the day and even the groomsmen’s Full Monty was appreciated.

“Thanks to everybody who attended and a special mention to Amy and the team at Beeston Manor, toast master and entertainer Alex Birtwell, photographer Rebecca Wade and One Day Wedding Films, you all made the day exactly how we wanted it!”

Sarah added: “Our wedding day was everything I had dreamed of and more!

“From start to finish, it was full of fun and laughter and of course a few happy tears.

“Beeston Manor did everything we had asked for and were incredibly helpful, especially the day before when we had numerous van loads of flowers to drop off.

“Alex Birtwell literally had our guests singing and dancing on their chairs, it really was a day to

remember.

“Thank you to everybody who helped make it happen but most importantly to my husband Clayton, thank you for being you.”

They honeymooned in the Dominican Republic

Photos: www.rebeccawadephotography.co.uk

