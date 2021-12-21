It was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and some of the cast were over 80-years-old.

With all the shenanigans of traditional panto and help from a family member who works in theatre, they put on a show to remember.

After a very difficult year it was the perfect antedote and a fitting way to celebrate Christmas and the end of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas party and panto at Claremont First Step Community Centre. Natalie Bevington with Rita Sweet.

Cathy Adams, who helps run the centre which acts as a lifeline for people in the heart of the community, said: “It was their own little panto which was performed to the rest of the members at the Christmas party.

“A few were well into their seventies and some over 80 but they helped with scenery and learned their lines.

“We have been closed for quite a bit of the year but people are just starting to come back. We don’t know what will happen over the next few weeks but we want to let people know we are still here.” For more information about the centre visit www.cfscc.co.uk

Christmas party and panto at Claremont First Step Community Centre. Cast of the panto.

Christmas party and panto at Claremont First Step Community Centre