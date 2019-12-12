Christmas characters take to the streets to spread festive cheer in Cleveleys

A family of festive characters hit the high street to greet shoppers with candy canes and chocolate, in an effort to spread Christmas cheer in the town.

Tanya Laine, 28, from Anchorsholme, has been visiting Victoria Road West for the past four years with her family to make residents smile over the Christmas period.

Tanya Laine and family spread festive cheer around Cleveleys.

Father Christmas and his elf, a snowman, and Rudolph handed out candy canes and chocolate coins to members of the public on Wednesday December 11.

Tanya, who works for both a care agency and a teaching agency, said she asked her mother, partner and older sister to dress up and visit the town with her to "make others happy."

She said: "We don't do it for donations or anything, we just do it for free to cheer people up.

"We usually go out once during term time so elderly people and younger children can enjoy it, then another time when the schools break up for the other kids.

"They love it, and some people can't afford to take their kids to a santa's grotto so I thought it was a nice way to get them into the spirit."

Tanya confirmed that they characters would be back in Cleveleys on Christmas Eve, from 10am to 12pm.