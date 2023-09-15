Christmas by the sea returns to Blackpool in November 2023 with star Flyer, ice rink, festive trams, festive chalets and snow
Situated on the Tower Festival Headland opposite The Blackpool Tower, the Christmas village will once again include a free-to-use skating rink, festive light installations and projection shows, themed log cabins, artificial snowfalls, Christmas trees and Christmas tram rides.
When is Christmas By The Sea?
The event will run from Friday 17th November 2023 to Monday 1st January 2024, on the Blackpool Tower Headland.
What will there be at the festive event?
There will be festive chalets, fairground rides, stimulated snowfalls and a free skating rink.
There will also be daily tower projection shows between 6-10pm, and festive trams running at the weekends.
As well children’s attractions, the fairground will see the return of the Star Flyer which, at 260ft tall, is one of Europe’s tallest swing rides.
What are the opening times for Christmas By The Sea?
The chalets - serving festive food and drink, – and the fairground rides will be open daily between 12pm-9pm.
The FREE skating rink is expected to be open Thurs 5pm- 9pm, Fri 5pm-9pm, Sat 12pm-9pm and Sun 12pm-6pm
Simulated snowfalls – On the hour between 12pm-4pm, then every 30 minutes until 10pm
