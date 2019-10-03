Charity contribution helps support for bereaved families bloom

A charity set up in memory of a Fylde schoolboy who died of meningitis has announced cash backing for a project to help bereaved families.

The Edward Dee Fund is covering the cost of the 5,000 bulbs being planted this year by the Snowdrop Centre in Blackpool.

The Centre plants snowdrops every year in Stanley Park, and each February there is a gathering for bereaved families to attend and do the snowdrop walk.

The bulbs are planted by children from several Blackpool schools.

The Edward Dee Fund was set up in the name of 10-year-old Edward Dee, who died of meningitis in 2016.

It proves baacking for local community project and is run by Edward's mum Elizabeth.

She said: “By supporting the Snowdrop Centre, we are supporting bereaved families, supporting another local charity here in our community, and enhancing the park for the local community.

“Hopefully, people using the park will enjoy the snowdrops for years to come.

“For me personally, as a bereaved parent, it has been lovely to work with the Snowdrop Centre, in supporting other bereaved families. Indeed, our family have always been invited to the Snowdrop Gatherings each year.

“To support the community with the planting will have longevity. Hopefully people will find out the story behind why there are so many snowdrops planted there in the park, and for the charity to be able to support this and work with more children from more local schools, will hopefully raise awareness of The Edward Dee Fund and the work we do even further.”

Len Curtis of the Snowdrop Centre said: ““It’s a privilege to work with Liz, another parent who, although suffering through the tremendous loss of her son has dedicated her time to raising awareness of meningitis and sepsis to educate and benefit many others.

"Through our Snowdrop Service we support many families who have suffered through the death of a child along with the wider community.

"This support from the Edward Dee Fund will enable us to plant more snowdrop bulbs to expand the snowdrop walk within Stanley Park to benefit the wider community and create an area where families can go to reflect on their loss as well as support our annual Snowdrop Gathering where families come together to remember their loved ones."