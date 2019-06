Have your say

A charity car wash at Preesall fire station was cancelled when duty called crews to a car crash.

Two engines from Preesall and Blackpool were called to a car park behind the fire station on Sandy Lane, Preesall, at 11.18am yesterday.

A car had crashed into a wall. Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue one person from the vehicle, who was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The car wash which had been taking place at the fire station in aid of the Firefighters Charity was cancelled.