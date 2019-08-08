Celebrate art and support horses on World Horse Welfare’s Farm Trails

International horse charity World Horse Welfare is inviting animal lovers and art fans to enjoy their Farm Trails this summer to help raise funds for the charity’s work worldwide.

Each of the charity’s four rescue and rehoming centres around the UK, including Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Blackpool, has at least five beautiful horse sculptures on display along the trail, making for a magical experience where art meets horses.

The trails can be explored on each farm site. If you fall in love en route you can place a bid on your favourite model because each sculpture will be auctioned in November, details about the auction and online auction can be found on our website from September.

World Horse Welfare Patron Sara Cox said: "I think the horse trail is a fantastic combination of art and horses.

"Hopefully people will find the different designs thought provoking and will prompt them to think about all the horses, ponies and donkeys out there that need love.

"It’ll be lovely to get the kids out and make a day of finding all the horses. Hopefully people will take some lovely photos of themselves with the sculptures to share on social media - which will show how well they’ve done to find them and, most importantly, spread the word about the awesome work World Horse Welfare does."

Building on the success of the 2016 Invisible Horse Sculpture Trail at Badminton Horse Trials, the sculptures on the World Horse Farm Trails highlight the positive stories of horses helped by the charity. They include designs created by famous names in equestrianism, broadcasting, art and design as well as competition winners.

Winning designs for a competition for under 16s, judged by YouTube star Esme Higgs, also feature in each of the farm trails. The challenge was to create a horse celebrating Haitian culture to highlight World Horse Welfare’s work empowering horse owning communities in Haiti. The charity is currently running a match-funded appeal for a project providing training for communities in rural Haiti to improve care for their working horses and donkeys whilst strengthening their livelihoods and independence. Any donations made in the UK before September 17 will be matched by the UK Government.

At World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre, you will see designs from British reporter and television presenter Alex Hammond (Dalton (sponsored by Derby House), a rescued pony); Kate Barrett, a competition winner (Hope (sponsored by TCS Media), a rescued pony); Haiti Horse (sponsored by Sharp/Copy IT) by 15-year-old competition winner Olivia Williams; Sara Cox, BBC Radio 2 DJ and patron of World Horse Welfare (Mr Melvin Andrews (sponsored by Horse & Hound) who was rescued from a back yard) and David Shilling, world famous milliner (Estrella (sponsored by the Beaverbrook Foundation), a working horse from Guatemala).

For more information visit: www.worldhorsewelfare.org