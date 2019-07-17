CCTV and anti-vandal paint given to AFC Blackpool after goal posts damaged and windows smashed

A Blackpool football club that was targeted by vandals who smashed windows, damaged goal posts and sprayed obscene graffiti on the walls has been offered help by kind-hearted locals.

AFC Blackpool, on Jepson Way, has been plagued by anti-social behaviour throughout the summer months, club welfare officer Justin Singleton told The Gazette.

Things came to a head on Saturday night, when vandals caused extensive damage to the club, smashing windows and bottles and breaking chairs and goal posts.

Two CCTV cameras have now been donated to the club by members of the public, and two local businesses have allowed the club to put cameras on their buildings to cover the site's entrance and exits.

Ant-vandal paint was donated by the Blackpool South Neighbourhood Policing Team to be put on the walls surrounding the club.

A Blackpool police spokesman said: "This morning, a local waste removal company have approached the club and have been removing the old, broken equipment including the items from the damaged stands, turnstiles and ticket office which are unable to be used.

"A local DIY store have also donated 25 litres of paint to the club to replace the paint which was thrown around the grounds."

There will be a Volunteers Day at the club this Sunday from 10am until 4.30pm. People are invited to come along and help get the grounds ready for the youth teams to play on when the new season starts.

Senga Gibson, 36, whose 13-year-old son attends AFC Blackpool, said: "A waste removal company has come down today and that's been a massive help, and there is some CCTV being put up. We have actually had an offer from the rival club next door (Spirit of Youth Junior Football Club). They have CCTV on their side and they are willing to let us add a few of them.

"The business behind us has also advised that we can put a camera up on their wall to cover the gap in the fence behind the club.

"It's reassuring and I think it's a massive help that something has been put in The Gazette and that the police have put something on social media, as well as parents sharing things. Hopefully we'll get a good turn-out on Sunday."