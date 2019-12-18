Catbells hike led to wedding bells for Hannah Crawshay and Jimmy Callagher

When Hannah Crawshay and Jimmy Callagher hiked to the top of Catbells in the Lakes, it was the moment that sealed their future together.

Overlooking the stunning scenery of Derwent Water and the fells beyond, Jimmy a technician, got down on one knee to propose.

Jimmy Callagher and Hannah Crawshay Photo: Steve Pendrill Photography

They met through mutual friends from Leeds Metropolitan University.

Hannah, from Lytham and Jimmy, who’s from Preston, had both actually attended the same university at the same time but didn’t meet there. They only met for the first time once they had both graduated.

After their engagement, the couple’s wedding plans got underway, choosing a church wedding at Our Lady and St Edward’s Church in Fulwood, where Jimmy’s parents married 30 years ago.

A reception at The Villa, Wrea Green followed with a superb speech by the best man Joe Callagher.

He completely nailed it by getting everyone up and chanting both their names to tune of ‘No Limit’. This was because Jimmy , who is a huge Manchester United fan, had always dreamed of having his name chanted at Old Trafford after scoring a winning goal!

In the evening, DJ William Harrison managed to get every single guest to make a long train-like Conga and dance round the room and outside to ‘Love Train’ by the O’Jays. The couple also had their first dance to How Would You Feel by Ed Sheeran.

Jimmy, 26, said: “It was a perfect day from start to finish, Hannah looked incredible.

“The atmosphere was amazing all day with everyone having a great time.

“In the evening the dance floor was always full. I wouldn’t change a single thing!”

And Hannah, 28, a school teacher, added: “I couldn’t have asked for a more special wedding day.

“Every single detail of our day, from flowers to wedding favours, just fell seamlessly into place thanks to the support of both our amazing families.

“I felt privileged to have so many people there celebrating our love. Jimmy looked so handsome and I am so lucky to be able to call him my husband.

“I wish I could do the whole day all over again – incredible memories I will never ever forget!” Photos: http://www.stevependrillphotography.com

