A casualty was taken to hospital this afternoon after a fall in the Lancashire countryside

Shortly after 11.30am today the retained fire engine from Garstang assisted the North West Ambulance Service in a person rescue.

A casualty had fallen into a river in Scorton and hit their head .

Crews used a triple extension ladder, a 10.5m ladder and a GP line to get the casualty to safety.

The person was then transferred to hospital by land ambulance.