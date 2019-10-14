Care home choirs hit  a high note

Have your say

An organisation which uses the power of music to help people living with dementia in Lancashire is looking to set up care home choirs across the county.

The choir is a collaboration between Fine & Dandy Memory Workshops’ founder and events co-ordinator Blackpool man Eric Haworth and Andrews Court activities co-ordinator Wendy Newsom.

Its first choir at Andrews Court Care home in Blackburn held a mini-concert as part of BBC Music Day, followed by a sing-a-long for everyone at the home.

Lancashire-based Fine & Dandy specialises in activities for older people living with dementia and organised a series of events as part of BBC Music Day, a UK-wide, annual celebration of the power of music to change lives.

Fine & Dandy Memory Workshops was one of more than 50 UK organisations involved with dementia care collaborating with the BBC to reach out through their networks and beyond to help people with dementia through music.

Eric said: “For some time now I have been looking to find a care home keen to establish a singing group to entertain residents and family and friends.

“Wendy is a dynamic, forward-thinking co-ordinator and together we devised a short programme of songs.

“The choir really engaged with the rehearsals and performance, which was enthusiastically received.

“Thanks to everyone’s support the concert was a great success and we’re looking to build on it.”

Chic legend Nile Rodgers was ambassador for this year’s BBC Music Day.

He said: “I’ve witnessed my mother’s and my aunt’s experience with dementia and I know just how transformational music can be.”

Eric would like to hear from care homes across Lancashire who would like to explore creating their own choir.

* For more information, contact 077 303 686 11 or email eric@finedandyworkshops.co.uk.

By Louisa Gregson

louisa.gregson@jpimedia.co.uk

@The_Gazette