Campaign group to again press for return of Library to Institute

A campaign group is determined to do all it can to press the case for a return of Lytham's former library to community use.

The Friends of Lytham Institute and Library will take to the town's main street on Saturday to make their point about the Institute building which has been out of use since the library closed there almost three years ago.

Lancashire County Council has pledged that a library service will be restored to Lytham soon, but in the town's Assembly Rooms, which will be cheaper to run in Institute in Clifon Street which was its home for more than 100 years until September 2016.

No date has yet been set for the new-look library service in Lytham while uncertainty still surrounds the future of the Institute, which is owned by Fylde Council.

The Friends, supported by Lytham St Annes Civic Society, feel strongly that it should be retained for community use and will march from the Institute to the Assembly Rooms in Dicconson Terrace on Saturday from 11am to make their point.

Friends secretary Julie McGreevy said: “The Lytham Institute belongs to the people of Lytham both councils are disregarding their responsibilities towards the community. The people of Lytham deserve better."

The Friends, who are inviting people to join them for Saturday's march, feel a library housed in the Assembly Rooms would be "an inadequate facility" chosen on the basis of financial considerations, citing disabled access they feel is less than satisfactory.

"The decision to place the library in the Assembly Rooms is lacking in justice and therefore cannot be final," added Julie.

Marion Coupe, chairman of the Lytham St Annes Civic Society, said: "Lytham Institute should be retained for community use.

"We have retained a barrister who has given her opinion that Fylde Council holds the building as sole trustee of the charity which was set up when it was gifted in 1917.

"This opinion was made available to FBC earlier this year but there has been no response from them.

"The Civic Society is not represented on any other group associated with this but will work with anyone who has similar aims for the building.

"We regret the relocation of the library to the Assembly Rooms and the subsequent loss of a community room there.

A spokesman for Fylde Council said: "Due to the library services being owned and run by Lancashire County Council, the decision of where to locate the library services would be made by them.

"With regards to the future use of Institute, which will belong to Fylde Council once Lancashire County Council remove their user rights, this will be considered by councillors and will include consultation with local stakeholders."

Of the intended opening of the library in the Assembly Rooms, a spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Preparations to reopen Lytham Library are progressing well.

"A contractor is working to make the building ready for library customers, including installing a new floor and suspended ceiling in part of the building, painting and decorating, installing new furniture and shelving, and electrical work to install new light fittings.

"The library will also have an ICT system installed. Repairs to the car park and levelling access to the existing door is also planned.

"In addition, Lytham Town Trust has installed a new boiler and refurbished the communal and disabled toilets.

"The Ribble Room in the Assembly Rooms, which is managed by Lytham Town Trust, will continue to be available for community use.

"The library service is planning to open to customers as soon as work has been completed, with a reopening date set to be announced in coming weeks."