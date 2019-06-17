‘Bye son... I’m off to save lives’ - RNLI volunteer called out just two hours after birth of son

An RNLI volunteer who became a dad for the first time had no time to rest when he was called out to an emergency at sea just hours after the birth of his son.

Martyn Bibb, 36, was at Blackpool Victoria Hospital with his wife Ann and newborn son, 8lb 13oz Harry, shortly after midnight on June 7 when he was paged to Blackpool Promenade to reports of a possible person in the water.

Martyn Bibb with the rest of the RNLI crew

Martyn said: “Harry was born at 10pm and meeting him for the first time was the most incredible and overwhelming experience I’ve ever had. He is perfect.

“As midnight approached, Ann and Harry were settled on the ward and I was starting to think about heading home for a couple of hours rest but my pager went off instead.”

The RNLI Blackpool crew searched the coast for 40 minutes in search of the reported person, but were eventually called off by the coastguard. A man was found by the coastguard on Central Pier at 2.05am and was taken into the care of the North West ambulance service.

Martyn, who lives on Goldsboro Avenue, Marton, and works as a mechanic, said: “As I started to get ready to head home from the hospital I was feeling a bit stunned by the experience of becoming a new dad so the pager sound was actually quite helpful and reassuring. Thanks to my training I know exactly how to respond to that sound and heading out on the lifeboat brought me back down to earth.

“I’m really looking forward to introducing Harry to his lifeboat station family but I’m hoping that wont happen on Sunday! I’d like to celebrate my first Father’s Day by relaxing with Ann and Harry.

“Everyone at the RNLI is made up for us. You’d think he was their son. It’s like one big extended family.

“Joining the RNLI is the best thing I’ve ever done. I wish I had joined years ago. You never know what you’re going out to, so if you can help that one person and make a difference, that’s what it’s all about.”