Businesswomen team up to raise thousands for Blackpool's hospice

Pamper afternoons for mums and toddlers have so far raised more than £5,000 for charity.

Businesswomen Rachel Ratcliffe of Yummy Scrummy Cakes, and Melissa Toland of Time for You massage therapy, have teamed up to support Brian House Children’s Hospice.

The pair got together after hearing of the hospice’s annual Fylde Coast £50 Challenge fund-raiser for businesses.

They raised almost £2,000 last year through their event Yummy Time for You and this year the afternoon was bigger than ever, with professional catering, flowers, balloons, blossom, and even a fashion show, courtesy of Hermosa Fashion Boutique, raising £3,000.

A raffle was also organised, with a host of local businesses providing prizes.

Rachel said: “We were overwhelmed by the support from the various local businesses that were more than happy to contribute to the raffle, giving our attendees a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

"After such a successful event last year, we were astounded when we doubled the number attending this year, and of course, the amazing amount of money everyone raised.

“We were first introduced to Brian House after my son, Jack, learnt about the hospice at his school. He was keen to raise money for the children, and used his Christmas money to buy teddies to take in.

“Jack’s generosity has encouraged myself and Melissa to continue our Yummy Time For You event each year – and now with more and more people becoming aware of the event, we’re excited to see how it grows over the years and continue raising as much money as possible for Brian House.”

Rachel and Melissa visited the hospice in Bispham, introducing themselves to the nurses and staff, and joining in with play time.

Janet Atkins, the hospice’s the hospice’s corporate partnership manager, said: “It’s brilliant efforts like these that ensure we can continue providing specialist care and support for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families here on the Fylde coast. Not only this, but the event has become an extremely enjoyable and relaxing afternoon.”