Bush craft and fire building comes to Wyre town to enhance wellbeing

Two Lancashire trusts have joined forces to bring wellbeing activities to Poulton in an effort to encourage residents to embrace the outdoors.

A Nature to Nurture event will be held at Cottam Hall community gardens, Poulton on Friday January 17 between 1pm and 4pm.

Participants will learn how to build fires, spot wildlife and take part in different aspects of bush craft.

The Lancashire Recovery College has partnered up with Lancashire Wildlife Trust's ecotherapy project "Myspace", to deliver a variety health and wellbeing courses in Blackpool & Fylde.

Suzie Smith, senior operational manager for recovery and resilience at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust said: "Lancashire Recovery College is here to provide the local community with social learning opportunities which promote wellbeing.

"We work in partnership with many third sector and public organisations to connect residents with varied opportunities.

"One of our successful partnerships is with Lancashire Wildlife Trust, and their ecotherapy team want to connect people with nature in their community."

To book a place and find out more information about the courses available, email mmcdonnell@lancswt.org.uk.