Bullets unearthed on Bispham beach

A man has uncovered bullets on the beach in Bispham.

Luke Anthony Nicholson, 29, of Kingscote Drive, Bispham, found the bullets while he was searching the beach at Little Bispham with his metal detector.

He said: "I first started using my metal detector two years ago with my dad Ian, just to find stuff really, and when I came across my first bullet I couldn't believe it."

Luke said he discovered around 70 bullets, mostly dug up from around two to eight inches under the surface, bringing the total number he has found to date to more than 1000.

He added: "Some people do it to make money, but I just do it because I'm interested in the history. I've found Roman rings, coins, a lot of medieval stuff, and jewellery."

The bullets were uncovered on Monday and Luke said he was hopeful that by uploading his video to Youtube channel- "Anglo-Detecting Unearthing Our Past" - other enthusiasts would be able to help him to identify them.

Email him at kermorvan7@gmail.com if you think you can help.