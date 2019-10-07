Building contest is just a towering success for Scouts competition

Older Cubs and younger Scouts have worked to build a ‘Radio Tower’ together.

They made them out of dowel wood sticks, rubber bands, paper, and an aerial.

The competition took place at Layton Primary School, and was based on individual and teamwork skill.

It was judged by three young Scout leaders from Blackpool, Chorley, and Ormskirk, who had just returned from the World Jamboree in West Virginia, along with District Scout Council chairperson, and the creator of the challenge, Martin Carette along with the sponsor of the event Peter Greathead, the former chairperson of the Blackpool District Scout Council and now a vice-presidents of the District Council.

Thanks were also given to all the members of the Blackpool District Scout Council who supported the event, to allow the youngsters to have a great afternoon, and to Layton Primary School for allowing them to use their facilities.

The overall winners of the competition were the 37th Blackpool Scout Troop, with the 45th Blackpool in second place and 1st Norbreck in third.

Scout skills on show at camping weekend

A sunny weekend at Mowbreck Campsite was enjoyed by 11 Cubs, five Scouts and four leaders from 51st Blackpool.

The programme for the weekend was filled with plenty of Scouting skills, such as fire lighting, cooking, pioneering and navigation.

Activities involved tent pitching, conker hunting and glow stick searching.

Following an early morning wake-up, Saturday began with eggy bread for breakfast, then geocaching on a circular walk around Kirkham.

In the afternoon, the Cubs and Scouts worked together to built a pioneering project, a washing station.

This task highlighted the importance of working together and listening to each other, as well as using their knots and lashing skills.

The evening meal was prepared and cooked by the Cubs and Scouts, who built and started their own fires, kept them going, all while having a campfire sing-off between the teams.

Sunday morning they were woken by heavy rain, but this didn’t dampen the spirits of group.

Following bacon butties and bag packing, the pizza making began. Using the on-site pizza oven, all members enjoyed their creations for lunch.

Camp Leader Vikki Picton said “it was a great weekend.”