The superstore is on Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, just a few doors down from the charity’s Trinity Hospice furniture shop, andwill open at 10am on Wednesday.

Items sold will raise vital funds for Brian House, helping to care for the Fylde coast’s most fragile children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Retail, Paul Guest, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening another charity shop in Blackpool, supporting children’s hospice care for families in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre in a prime location in the town.

Brain House's new superstore on Vicarage Lane

“All of our shops, whether they support Trinity Hospice or Brian House, receive wonderful feedback from shoppers who love our high-quality and low prices, giving them the chance to buy excellent pre-loved items while supporting their local charity.

“This new superstore is a first for Brian House, and we’re really excited to be opening our doors and welcoming new supporters on Wednesday.”

While shopping for a bargain, visitors to the shop at the Woodman Centre are encouraged to donate their own good quality pre-loved items to help raise more money for local children’s hospice care.

Advertisement Hide Ad