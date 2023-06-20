News you can trust since 1873
Brian House hospice opens superstore in Blackpool this week

Brian House Children’s Hospice will this week open its very first charity superstore, stocking a wide range of clothes, accessories, toys and much more.
By Richard Hunt
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST

The superstore is on Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, just a few doors down from the charity’s Trinity Hospice furniture shop, andwill open at 10am on Wednesday.

Items sold will raise vital funds for Brian House, helping to care for the Fylde coast’s most fragile children.

Head of Retail, Paul Guest, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening another charity shop in Blackpool, supporting children’s hospice care for families in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre in a prime location in the town.

Brain House's new superstore on Vicarage LaneBrain House's new superstore on Vicarage Lane
Brain House's new superstore on Vicarage Lane
“All of our shops, whether they support Trinity Hospice or Brian House, receive wonderful feedback from shoppers who love our high-quality and low prices, giving them the chance to buy excellent pre-loved items while supporting their local charity.

“This new superstore is a first for Brian House, and we’re really excited to be opening our doors and welcoming new supporters on Wednesday.”

While shopping for a bargain, visitors to the shop at the Woodman Centre are encouraged to donate their own good quality pre-loved items to help raise more money for local children’s hospice care.

Hide Ad

The Brian House superstore will open at the Woodman Centre, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool at 10am on Wednesday June 21.

