Bosses at Ribby Hall Village invited staff to take a well-earned break as part of its Wellness Day.

Workers took advantage of a range of leisure activities, therapy sessions and wellness advice, designed to boost the health and well-being of everyone who works at the holiday village. The day began with a stress-busting meditation session in The Village Garden. Staff were then offered a variety of activities, including massages, flower arranging and pebble art demonstrations. Wellness manager Natalie Westgate said: “Wellness Day helps people focus on looking after their wellbeing at home and at work. It was fun and a great way to meet people from other departments.”
