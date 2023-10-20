News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Bonfire Night 2023: Here's 7 places in and around Blackpool and the Fylde Coast hosting bonfires and firework displays

It’s not long to go until we celebrate all things gunpowder, treason and plot.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bonfire Night celebrations are taking place across the county, and we have picked out some of the biggest and best to attend, starting as early as Wednesday, November 1.

For more details on where to go and how to get tickets, see the pages below.

Related topics:Blackpool