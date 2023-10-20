Bonfire Night 2023: Here's 7 places in and around Blackpool and the Fylde Coast hosting bonfires and firework displays
It’s not long to go until we celebrate all things gunpowder, treason and plot.
Bonfire Night celebrations are taking place across the county, and we have picked out some of the biggest and best to attend, starting as early as Wednesday, November 1.
For more details on where to go and how to get tickets, see the pages below.