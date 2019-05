A body was found in Blackpool town centre this morning.

One witness, who was staying at a hotel on Albert Road, reported a man in his 40s 'stood up, dead' against a staircase in an alleyway off the street.

A witness reported the body off Albert Road this morning. Picture by Google maps

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 6:55am to the report that a body had been found to the rear of a hotel on Adelaide Street, Blackpool.

"It is believed to be a man in his forties and his death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for HM Coroner."