Blooming great day at allotment

You can’t get any fresher than this!

By Julia Bennett

Visitors to David’s Slack Allotments on Newton Drive in Blackpool had the chance to get the pick of the crop when plot holders throw open the gates for the site’s annual open day.

The event, which took place last Sunday, featured live music by The Bug Band playing hits from the 1960s, a fresh vegetable stall, jam and chutney on sale as well as refreshments.

Pamela Harrison, from the allotments, said: “Sunday saw David’s Slack Allotments Site open its gates to allow members of the public spend a few hours looking around our site.

“Everyone enjoyed the day, enjoyed our hospitality, the cafe, the veggie stall, jams, tombola, and book stall.

“The music by the Bug Band had everyone tapping their feet.

“And the sun came out, what more can you ask for? Happy days!”

The open day was free to attend and ran from 11 am until 3pm.

David’s Slack Allotments has 80 plots, giving allotment lovers the opportunity to grow different types of fruits, vegetables and flowers.

The site has been a continuously cultivated site since 1941 over the years plot holders have enjoyed producing a huge amount of fruit and vegetables as well as well as socialising with fellow gardeners.

To enquire about how to register your interest in becoming a plot holder, call 07950222627. Or visit www.davidsslackallotments.uk/