Blackpool's Nicola Thorpe gets new daytime TalkTV show with Jeremy Kyle

Blackpool actress and presenter Nicola Thorpe has bagged a new television show with Jeremy Kyle.

The 34-year-old former Coronation Street star will host a brand new breakfast show on TalkTV from October alongside the former ‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’ presenter.

Called ‘Talk Today’, the show will air every Monday to Thursday from 6am through to 9:30am and promises to be a dynamic mix of news and views.

Filmed at the state-of-the-art tv studios in The News Buiding at London Bridge, Talk Today will cover the news agenda of the day and hear opinions from members of the public.

Left: Blackpool's Nicola Thorpe. Right: Jeremy Kyle. Images: Getty

Nicola, whose family have run a Blackpool rock factory since the 1960s, has appeared regularly on Sharon Osbourne's show on the network called ‘The Talk’, as well as ITV’s This Morning, but this will mark her first time hosting her own show.

Prior to that the former Arnold School pupil payed Nicola Rubinstein on Coronation Street between 2017–2019, and this year she featured in Celebrity Hunted with her fiance, actor Nikesh Patel.

58-year-old Jeremy meanwhile started on TalkRadio in September 2021 – two years after The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed – and since 2022 has presented his own primetime show for TalkTV on weekday evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk Today will be taking the slot of Julia Hartley-Brewer’s breakfast show, with the political personality instead moving to a 1-3pm slot.