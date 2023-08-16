Blackpool's has the UK's most affordable hotels and B&Bs, says new survey
The study by Cheaprooms.co.uk compared prices across 30 popular coastal destinations.
It found that Blackpool had an average rate of just £48 per night.The results were compiled based on the average price for the cheapest available double room in a hotel or guest house during the month of August. Only properties within walking distance of a beach and rated at least 3 stars were considered.With an average rate of £154 per night, Sidmouth emerged as the priciest destination.
The towns of St Ives and Bude, both located in Cornwall, came out as the second and third most expensive destinations, respectively.