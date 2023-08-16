News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Blackpool's has the UK's most affordable hotels and B&Bs, says new survey

Blackpool is the most affordable UK holiday destination for accommodation, according to a new survey.
By Richard Hunt
Published 16th Aug 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 13:26 BST

The study by Cheaprooms.co.uk compared prices across 30 popular coastal destinations.

It found that Blackpool had an average rate of just £48 per night.The results were compiled based on the average price for the cheapest available double room in a hotel or guest house during the month of August. Only properties within walking distance of a beach and rated at least 3 stars were considered.With an average rate of £154 per night, Sidmouth emerged as the priciest destination.

The towns of St Ives and Bude, both located in Cornwall, came out as the second and third most expensive destinations, respectively.

Beechfield Hotel

1. Affordable three star hotels in Blackpool

Beechfield Hotel Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
The Arncliffe

2. Affordable three star hotels in Blackpool

The Arncliffe Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Comfort Inn

3. Affordable three star hotels in Blackpool

Comfort Inn Photo: Third oarety

Photo Sales
The Imperial Hotel

4. Affordable three star hotels in Blackpool

The Imperial Hotel Photo: GEB

Photo Sales
Forshaws Hotel

5. Affordable three star hotels in Blackpool

Forshaws Hotel Photo: Third poarty

Photo Sales
Related topics:BlackpoolCornwall