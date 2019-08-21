Blackpool Zoo's tribute to visiting Strictly dancers Alijaz and Janette

A set of tiny twin creatures at Blackpool Zoo have been named in honour of Strictly Come Dancing Stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara.

The Emperor Tamarin monkeys were given the names after being born while the dancing duo were filming at the attraction for Channel 5’s Big Week at the Zoo, which is airing this week.

Aljaz and Janette in Blackpool for Strictly Come Dancing

Big Week at the Zoo is a documentary series celebrating the conservation work carried out by great British zoos, and tonight (Thurs) the spotlight will fall on Blackpool Zoo and its work with endangered Asian Elephants.

Adam Kenyon, section head of Project Elephant at Blackpool Zoo, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of Big Week at The Zoo, and to show viewers the amazing work our keepers do in caring for our five Asian elephants.

“Aljaz and Janette were a pleasure to work with and in their honour we are naming two Emperor Tamarins after them – which were born at the time of their visit!

“We hope they will be back to visit very soon, and we will be cheering them on when Strictly returns!”

Aljaz and Janette, who have been married since 2017, said : “We absolutely love animals and our time shadowing the zookeepers at Blackpool Zoo for Channel 5’s new show Big Week at the Zoo was incredible, we couldn’t stop smiling!

“To top it off, two baby monkeys from Blackpool Zoo have been named after us! They were born at the time of our visit and we are totally honoured.

“Blackpool has such a special place in our hearts, and is even more special to us now. Hopefully we will be visiting again soon!”

Big Week at the Zoo is on Channel 5 at 8pm.

The Emperor Tamarin is a species of tamarin that is allegedly named for its apparent resemblance to the German emperor Wilhelm II. It lives in the southwest Amazon Basin, east Peru, north Bolivia and in the west Brazilian states of Acre and Amazonas.

The next series of Strictly Come Dancing - the 17th is set to return to BBC 1 shortly.