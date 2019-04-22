Blackpool Zoo has launched a new ‘party animal’ package to attract stag and hen dos.

But bosses there insist “alcohol is replaced by animals for the main event”.

Della Belk, marketing and PR manager at the East Park Drive attraction, said: “More and more people are choosing to celebrate special occasions with experiential days rather than rowdy nights out and our new ‘Party Animal Experience’ is a great choice for those looking for something different.”

The two-hour package is said to be aimed at those celebrating birthdays, team building exercises, and “other social occasions” – with publicity shots showing guests in green T-shirts saying ‘party animal’ and pink T-shirts saying ‘hen do at the zoo’.

The zoo promises guests will “get up close and personal with the animals and artefacts” and “learn incredible facts about the zoo’s equally incredible residents”.

It added: “Next, they will join keepers to get hands on and clean out an animal enclosure before meeting one of the zoo’s amazing species and feeding them some snacks.

“Finally, they can spend the rest of their day exploring the zoo together and will even get a special mention in one of the zoo’s daily animal talks.”

To mark the launch of its new party package, the Spanish owned tourist trap has launched a competition – with hopefuls told to explain why they should win free entry on its Facebook page.

Della added: “The entries have started flooding in!

“As it is suitable for anyone over the age of eight I am sure it is going to an extremely popular party package.”