Blackpool youngsters get crafty for charity

Three young girls from Blackpool have spent the summer using their entrepreneurial skills and made impressive profits, not for themselves- but for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Lois Brooks, aged nine and Amelie Cooper, aged ten who attend St Bernadette’s RC primary school in Bispham, and Samantha Ward, aged nine who attends Roseacre academy primary in South Shore decided at one of their summer sleepovers to paint the seashells they had collected from the beach in bright colours and glitter.

Amelie Cooper, Lois Brooks and Samantha Ward get busy painting for Brian House.

But instead of keeping the money they made by selling the shells for themselves, the kind-hearted three decided to give their profits to the Blackpool children’s hospice Brian House.

Lois’ mum Claire Brooks said: “The girls love making things, they’re all really crafty.

“We have a beach hut in Fleetwood and the girls set up a stall outside it to sell their painted shells. They want to continue to fund raise now, they’ve really enjoyed it.

“We went to neighbours’ houses to sell them too and everyone was more than happy to donate.”

Some of the shells sold for Brian House.

The girls also set up stalls outside their houses in Champagne Avenue and Arundel Avenue, Bispham, and as their success grew they added their old toys to their makeshift shop.

The sales of their items have raised over £150 for Brian House.