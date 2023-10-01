Fireworks lit up Blackpool's Promenade with many colourful displays over the weekend as the World Firework Championship returned.

A team from Switzerland competed this time round which saw fireworks accompanied by music. The event gathered together the crème de la crème of the world’s firework elite with a mouth-watering series of shows and jaw-dropping entertainment for all the family.

The show was designed by Azan Morani who has designed and programmed some of the largest and most complex shows in the world. India, Switzerland and Italy will battle it out over the three free events.

Over the years, the firework events have become one of the resort’s biggest draws. In 2022, each of the events attracted more than 50,000 spectators to the Tower Festival Headland.

The final performance, by Italian fireworks company Pirotecnica Soldi, will take place on the evening of Friday, October 20, to coincide with the launch of this year’s annual Lightpool Festival in Blackpool.

Take a look at some of the gorgeous displays that lit up the sky with a multitude of colours.

