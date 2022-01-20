Isabelle, from Cleveleys, a pupil of Anchorsholme Primary, was diagnosed in July last year as a High Risk Stage Four Neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children.

Parents Louisa Moss, 33, and father Blaine Grundy, 35, need to raise £200,00 to gain access to life-saving treatment for their little girl in the USA that is not readily available in the UK.

Since diagnosis, which has a 50 percent survival rate, she has undergone intensive treatment, ranging from high dose chemotherapy to blood transplants.

Little warrior - Isabelle Grundy.

Katie Earlam and Pete Murray, parents of Emily Murray who is a school friend of Isabelle's in the same class who have paid for the tower to be lit up said: "It's very heartwarming to be part of the community that have all come together and made such a huge effort to help Isabelle.

"We hope by doing this it will not only raise awareness of Neuroblastoma, but also encourage people to donate to help raise the funds for Isabelle to get the life saving treatment she needs in America."

Emma Robinson, who is a good friend of Isabelle's mother has tirelessly campaigned with various fundraisers including a JustGiving page, raffles, a cold water dip and sponsored walks to help raise the money needed.

She said: "Being the lead on raising the funds for Isabelle has been a huge privilege. Anyone who knows me well knows that once I’m on a mission there is no stopping me and I will give 110% until we hit target.

"When speaking to Katie over lunch last week about how I would like to light up the tower for Isabelle she was straight on the phone to her husband Pete and together they have made this event on Friday happen, through their kindness and generosity.

"With the amazing army behind me made up of of family, friends, Anchorsholme School staff, children and families, the wider community and local businesses it’s been so heartwarming to see how everyone has come together and has given me so much hope and faith that we will do this.

"As mummy to Theo, one of Isabelle’s best friends and class mates, I will reap the rewards when Isabelle gets on that plane and one day rings that bell when this nightmare is over. And I will be so happy for the day life returns to a new normal for them all and she will be back at school with her friends and we will have Louisa back with us in the playground."

The JustGiving page for Isabelle, which singer Olly Murs has donated to, currently stands at £132,810.

Blackpool Tower will be lit up on Friday evening for Isabelle.

Isabelle with her mother Louisa.