Blackpool television star lands amazing world record

A daredevil from Blackpool claims to have become the first person to successfully row solo and unsupported across one of the most dangerous stretches of water in the world.

Former soldier Jordan Wylie crossed the Bab El Mandeb Straits, a strategic waterway passage located between Djibouti on the Horn of Africa and Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula.

Extreme adventurer Jordan Wylie, of Blackpool, rowing solo across the Bab El Mandeb Straits

Translated in to Arabic, Bab El Mandeb means (Gate of Tears) and is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. The area is also notorious for piracy, terrorism, the smuggling of people, arms and narcotics.

The 35-year-old’s feat is even more remarkable as he had never rowed before this year. In preparation for the challenge he trained extensively for the 12 months with Olympic rowers Alex Gregory MBE and James Foad using a specially designed boat dubbed ‘A Million Dreams’.

The extreme adventurer, who is the UK national ambassador for Army Cadets, is no stranger to danger having served in the British military for more than 10 years including service in Iraq and Northern Ireland as a frontline soldier.

He also ran through three of the world’s most dangerous countries last year which saw him take on long distance endurance challenges in Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan which have been documented in his new book, Running For My Life due for release on November 7.

Jordan has raised more than £1m in the past decade for charitable and good causes through high profile adventures in some of the world’s most hostile and volatile regions.

He said: “To complete a world first is of course very special and an incredible achievement for me personally, it was the toughest thing I’ve ever done.

“However, what is more important, is that the world takes notice of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the sheer number of casualties and losses that are being suffered by children daily, these are the complete innocent victims of this conflict and the world needs to do more to protect them.”

Jordan is one of the stars of Channel 4’s Hunted and Celebrity Hunted which is due back on television for a new series later this month.