Blackpool students postpone university to deliver babies in Africa

Two Blackpool best friends are swapping university for voluntary work in Africa next month to help underprivileged children.

Olivia Branch, 18, of Leyburn Avenue Bispham and Lauren Atkinson, 18, of School Road Marton, decided that after leaving Blackpool Sixth Form in July their next step would not be to go straight to university.

Instead, they have decided to fly over to Cape Coast, Ghana on October 3 to work alongside midwives, schoolchildren and orphanages.

The girls, who both studied health and social care at sixth form, are now hoping that with the help of donations they will be able to provide children in Ghana with essential medical supplies (such as bandages, wipes and plasters), toys, books and clothes.

Olivia said: "Lauren and I will probably be going to university next year, but we decided to take a gap year first.

"We're both really interested in midwifery, so we started looking for volunteering options online. That's where we saw an advert on Facebook for Global Medical Projects.

"It was everything we've been hoping for. We're going to be assisting Ghanaian midwives and even helping to deliver babies. We're really excited but nervous too, we've had to have quite a few injections!"

Global Medical Projects have set the girls up with a six week medical placement in Ghana, and they are keen to take as many donations with them as possible.

If you would like to help with donations please contact either of the girls directly on Facebook, or donate here.