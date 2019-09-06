Blackpool singer Rae Morris signs a new record deal, joining the likes of Little Mix and Paloma Faith and is now plans to play in Lancaster

Blackpool singer and songwriter has joined forces with RCA Label Group UK, which looks after acts such as Olly Murs and Little Mix.

As her popularity grows, she has added an extra date to her At The Piono tour, as she will return to Lancaster for an intimate performance on Thursday, November 14.

Morris has already sold out her tour dates for Manchester, London and Glasgow, and will now take the personal and nostalgic show to Lancaster’s Town Hall, bringing her closer to her home town.

The Do It and Under The Shadows singer was born in Blackpool and started playing the piano when she was just four years old and has a long-standing relationship with BBC Radio Lancashire.

She says she is excited for the tour, as it will allow her to reconnect with her favourite instrument and its majestic power.

Rae Morris said: “I remember going down to an open mic night in Garstang, near Preston, in 2010 to just watch before plucking up the courage to cart my keyboard back there the following month and play a semi-finished song to a warm crowd of music lovers.

“Most of my first live experiences went like that, me at a keyboard sitting side on to the audience with eyes closed.

“I’ve decided to do a couple of piano gigs in November.

“I hope that at least one of the dates is near enough to you and that they will be special and nostalgic nights for those of you who have been with me since the start, and for those who have just joined in time for the new adventures.”

Tickets go on sale via www.skiddle.com.